Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operating segments consists of Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication and Merchandising. Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale and operation of digital entertainment contents. Amusement segment provides the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of amusement equipment as well as conducts the planning, development and distribution of arcade game machines. Publishing segment provides comic magazines, comics and game related printed books including game strategy books are published by the square enix group. Merchandising segment includes the planning, production, distribution and licensing of derivative products related to the groups original intellectual property as well as third-party IPs. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Square Enix alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

SQNXF stock opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.43. Square Enix has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $68.42.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $729.56 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Square Enix will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

See Also: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square Enix (SQNXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.