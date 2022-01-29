Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Lifted by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Square were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Square by 47.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Square by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 43.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 6.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SQ shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $110.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 103.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.67. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.75 and a 1 year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,265 shares of company stock worth $6,979,167 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

