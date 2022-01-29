Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 1.36% of Standard Motor Products worth $13,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 17.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47,709.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,160 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 11.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $146,112.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,330 shares of company stock valued at $691,799 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $46.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.42. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.09 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

