Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Up 7.2%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.30. 25,787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,278,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $415.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth $1,580,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 161,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 28,668 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $7,950,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth $2,381,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.