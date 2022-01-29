Star Group (SGU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $236.55 million during the quarter.

NYSE:SGU opened at $10.43 on Friday. Star Group has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $402.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Star Group’s payout ratio is 36.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 146.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 27,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

