Stenprop (LON:STP) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Stenprop Limited (LON:STP) were down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 181 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 181.75 ($2.45). Approximately 48,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 253,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.75 ($2.47).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 182.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 176.52. The firm has a market cap of £528.50 million and a PE ratio of 9.77.

About Stenprop (LON:STP)

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

