Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $62.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stericycle continues to progress well with its multiyear Business Transformation initiatives, aimed at improving long-term operational and financial performances. The company is focused on increasing its market share and geographic base through strategic acquisitions. The company has strong customer relationships, which include long-term contracts ranging from three to five years. On the flip side, declining Communication and Related Services business has been weighing on its top line. Consistent reduction in price and inability to raise prices can reduce the company's earnings. Global presence exposes the company to foreign currency exchange rate risks. Also, high debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Partly due to these negatives, shares of Stericycle have declined in the past year period.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRCL. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.67.

SRCL stock opened at $57.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.56, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.48.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

