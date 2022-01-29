stETH (Lido) (STETH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $163.27 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00049280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,546.93 or 0.06766311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00055306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,604.24 or 0.99901299 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00054333 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006828 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.