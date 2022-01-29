Stifel Nicolaus Increases Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $222.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $213.00 to $222.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 8.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $243.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $243.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.