Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ENRFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of ENRFF opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. Enerflex has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

