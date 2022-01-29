STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €44.00 by UBS Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s previous close.

STM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($49.43) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €50.33 ($57.20).

STMicroelectronics stock traded up €0.80 ($0.91) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €40.57 ($46.10). The stock had a trading volume of 5,867,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.29. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a one year high of €21.45 ($24.38).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

