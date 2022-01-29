Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Scientific Games Call Options (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 15,019 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,138% compared to the average daily volume of 671 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on SGMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the second quarter worth $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.82. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Scientific Games will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

