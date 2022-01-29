Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Lincoln National Call Options (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 5,940 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 250% compared to the average daily volume of 1,697 call options.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after buying an additional 410,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,766,000 after purchasing an additional 46,729 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,219,000 after purchasing an additional 314,291 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,968,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Lincoln National by 8.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,414,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,737,000 after purchasing an additional 192,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.81.

Shares of LNC opened at $68.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.66.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

