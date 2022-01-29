Stride (NYSE:LRN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Stride (NYSE:LRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stride Inc. is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, the company delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development. Stride Inc., formerly known as K12 Inc., is based in Herndon, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Stride stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $34.44. 634,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,327. Stride has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stride will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Stride by 12.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stride by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Stride by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Stride by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 43,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

