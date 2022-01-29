Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Lowered to $273.00 at BTIG Research

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $280.00 to $273.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYK. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Stryker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.13.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $248.39 on Friday. Stryker has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

