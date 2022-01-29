Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.16 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.64.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $373,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $115,837.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.