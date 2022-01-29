Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Up 357.1% in January

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 357.1% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMYY traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,544. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $13.37.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile
