Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX)

Investment analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.30% from the stock’s current price.

AVDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avant Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avant Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.73.

AVDX stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48. Avant Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $65.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avant Diagnostics Company Profile

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

