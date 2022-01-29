Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,779,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,006 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.20% of Summit Materials worth $120,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

In other news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $35.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.59. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $662.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.