SUN (old) (SUN) Market Capitalization Hits $152,457.26

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. One SUN (old) coin can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded flat against the dollar. SUN (old) has a total market capitalization of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00048589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001123 BTC.

About SUN (old)

SUN (old) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling SUN (old)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN (old) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN (old) using one of the exchanges listed above.

