SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Update

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,098,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HYSR opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. SunHydrogen has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.26.

Get SunHydrogen alerts:

SunHydrogen Company Profile

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the generation and marketing of renewable energy. It develops a novel solar-powered nanoparticle system that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The firm also intends for technology of this system to be licensed for the production of renewable hydrogen to produce renewable electricity and hydrogen for fuel cells.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SunHydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunHydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.