Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.12. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.71. 480,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,658. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.16. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 140,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 47,229 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,061,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,688,000 after buying an additional 88,360 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105,313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,812 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after buying an additional 23,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

