Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Suzano stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. Suzano has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 120.87% and a net margin of 32.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.1306 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Suzano by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Suzano by 33.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,030 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Suzano by 12.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Suzano by 5.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Suzano by 11.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares during the period. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Suzano

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

