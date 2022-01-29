Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SSREF shares. DZ Bank cut Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Swiss Re to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Swiss Re stock remained flat at $$108.78 during mid-day trading on Monday. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $83.60 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.20.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

