Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given New CHF 87 Price Target at UBS Group

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SSREY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 98 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swiss Re from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 87 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Shares of SSREY opened at $27.26 on Friday. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

