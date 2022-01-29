SYNC Network Trading 16.9% Higher This Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $21,432.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.16 or 0.00253981 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00015171 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007609 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000714 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00017897 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 157,674,731 coins and its circulating supply is 124,983,342 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.