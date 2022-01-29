Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.69

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of THRL stock opened at GBX 116 ($1.57) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32. The firm has a market cap of £719.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06. Target Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 109 ($1.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 126 ($1.70).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.75) price objective on shares of Target Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

