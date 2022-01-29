Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the December 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMKR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 119.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 328,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 178,571 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $486,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $559,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 58.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $194,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMKR stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

