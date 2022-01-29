TD Securities Cuts Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$14.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Alamos Gold to a hold rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.58.

Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$8.59 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.30 and a 12-month high of C$11.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of -138.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$249.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.06 million. Research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.23%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

