TD Securities Upgrades Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$28.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$24.00.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight Capital cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Turquoise Hill Resources to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$23.83.
Shares of TSE TRQ opened at C$22.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.94. The company has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.15 and a 12 month high of C$26.45.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
