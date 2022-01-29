TD Securities Upgrades Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$28.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$24.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight Capital cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Turquoise Hill Resources to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$23.83.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE TRQ opened at C$22.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.94. The company has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.15 and a 12 month high of C$26.45.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$784.19 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.