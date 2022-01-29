TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Up 6.9%

TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX)’s share price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.14 and last traded at $13.00. 560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 304,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TDCX in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.30 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.94.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $109.32 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TDCX stock. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned 0.07% of TDCX as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

