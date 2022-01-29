Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,731 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2,438.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 934,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after buying an additional 898,142 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 373.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,760,000 after purchasing an additional 235,130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 803,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after purchasing an additional 223,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,027,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $225.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

