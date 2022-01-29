Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in M.D.C. were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147,232 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at $812,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,804,000 after acquiring an additional 98,345 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.96. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.42.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

