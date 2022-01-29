Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 795 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Plexus were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the second quarter worth $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Plexus by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 3.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

PLXS stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average of $90.05. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.46.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $245,954.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,708 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.