Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3,650.8% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOCS opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.52. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.93 and a 52-week high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

