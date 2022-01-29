Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30, a P/E/G ratio of 16.89 and a beta of -0.02.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

