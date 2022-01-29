Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $440.00.

TLPFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teleperformance from €420.00 ($477.27) to €440.00 ($500.00) in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

OTCMKTS TLPFY traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $183.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,641. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.30. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $163.29 and a 1 year high of $229.47.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.