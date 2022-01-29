Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Down to $2.55

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.49. Tellurian shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 57,677 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Get Tellurian alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Tellurian news, Director James Donald Bennett acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Harvey acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,471,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,196,000 after buying an additional 6,941,531 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tellurian by 11,085.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,757 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,710,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tellurian by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,272,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tellurian by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,984,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,435 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.