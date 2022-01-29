Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.86

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 895476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

TLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush cut shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $702.93 million, a PE ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telos Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Telos news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $366,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Wood purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Telos by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Telos by 119.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 88,716.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

