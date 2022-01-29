Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Gap Down to $75.85

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $75.85, but opened at $73.75. Tenet Healthcare shares last traded at $73.47, with a volume of 7,357 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.86.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.56.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

