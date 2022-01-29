Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Insider Sells $389,801.76 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $389,801.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TER opened at $112.12 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.44.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Teradyne by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

