Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,926. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $229.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Territorial Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of Territorial Bancorp worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

