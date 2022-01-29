Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,341 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,199 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.4% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tesla were worth $177,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tesla by 104.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 72,656.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 target price (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tesla from $830.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $941.56.

TSLA stock opened at $846.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.96 billion, a PE ratio of 273.90, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,033.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $890.01.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.66, for a total value of $28,541,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,269,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,295,447 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.