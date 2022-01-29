Texas Instruments’ (TXN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $230.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $209.64.

TXN stock opened at $177.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after buying an additional 4,689,046 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,962,000 after buying an additional 2,180,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,743,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

