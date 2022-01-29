Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXT. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

TXT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.67. 1,997,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,343. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.81. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Textron will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,886,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Textron by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Textron by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

