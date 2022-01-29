Textron (NYSE:TXT) Issues Earnings Results

Textron (NYSE:TXT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. Textron’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Textron updated its FY22 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.

NYSE:TXT opened at $66.67 on Friday. Textron has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Textron alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Textron stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 174,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Textron worth $42,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.