Textron (NYSE:TXT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $71.75, but opened at $69.95. Textron shares last traded at $70.44, with a volume of 12,278 shares changing hands.

The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service increased its position in Textron by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Textron by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Textron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,951,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,027,000 after buying an additional 100,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,330,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $297,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 17.8% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.81.

Textron Company Profile (NYSE:TXT)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

