The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.158 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

AES has increased its dividend payment by 15.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. AES has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AES to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

AES stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. AES has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AES. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

