The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.45

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.45 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

The Blackstone Group has raised its dividend payment by 47.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Blackstone Group has a payout ratio of 75.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect The Blackstone Group to earn $5.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.7%.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $124.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.12.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Blackstone Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.99% of The Blackstone Group worth $1,989,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.30.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.