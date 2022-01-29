The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $124.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.12.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 59.81%.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Blackstone Group from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.30.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Blackstone Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.99% of The Blackstone Group worth $1,989,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.